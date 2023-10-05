Netflix Confirms Another Major HBO Series Will Stream Soon

The list of original HBO series joining Netflix continues, as November sees the release of the popular drama Six Feet Under. Even though Warner Bros. Discovery has its own streaming service, Max, it has also started licensing programs out to other streamers in order to gain some extra revenue. Subscribers have already seen the likes of Band of Brothers and The Pacific debut to strong numbers on Netflix, with Insecure and Ballers marking the first two HBO series to debut on the streamer. November 1st will see HBO's Six Feet Under: The Complete Series make its way to Netflix, where it can pick up an all-new audience of fans.

"Six Feet Under: The Complete Series is coming to Netflix on November 1," a post from the official Netflix Twitter/X account reads.

Six Feet Under: The Complete Series is coming to Netflix on November 1 pic.twitter.com/zQqo4r7jNx — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2023

What is HBO's Six Feet Under about?

Created by Alan Ball, Six Feet Under follows the Fisher family, who runs Fisher & Sons Funeral Home. In typical TV show fashion, the patriarch of the family dies and leaves the family business to his kids. The series follows the remaining Fisher family trying to keep the funeral home in business, along with all the drama and stress that brings with it.

Starring Peter Krause, Lauren Ambrose, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Matthew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths, Six Feet Under ran for five seasons on HBO from 2001 to 2005. It managed to maintain a pretty good reception with viewers during its entire run, even being applauded for nailing its series finale, something many programs can't say they've achieved.

HBO shows top Netflix's Top 10 Chart

Earlier, we spoke of Band of Brothers and The Pacific being popular on Netflix, but even its most loyal followers may be surprised to learn that they both managed to climb to Netflix's Top 10 during the month of September. Band of Brothers landed at the 5th spot on the Netflix Top 10, while The Pacific also had a strong showing at number 9.

Insecure and Ballers also made the Top 10, showing that just about any HBO juggernaut of a series could have a successful run on Netflix. If you only have a Max subscription and not Netflix, don't fret, because all of these licensed shows are still available on the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer as well.