Netflix: How to Opt out of New Ads

If you or someone you love has been affected by Netflix‘s testing of trailers between TV episodes, fear not. There is a solution in place to remove these ads, as well as any other potential testing that Netflix may try out in the future.

Last week, Netflix users around the world started noticing that the streaming service was occasionally playing ads for new TV and movie “suggestions” in-between episodes of a TV series binge. Of course, these users took to social media to voice their concern over the ad system, with many saying that they’d consider leaving the service should it continue.

Fortunately, there’s no need to take such drastic measures. There is actually a very easy way to turn off these ads while they’re being tested, and we’re going to show you how.

First, make sure you’re on a desktop browser or tablet when you visit Netflix. You won’t be able to do this from a Roku or smart TV app. Once you open Netflix, click on your profile icon in the top right corner of the page, and click “Account” in the drop-down menu.

Once there, scroll down to the “Settings” section and you’ll notice a few different links. Click the one titled “Test Participation.”

This page should contain nothing but one button that you can toggle on and off. Set your testing preferences to “Off” and click the blue “Done” icon at the bottom of the page.

Just like that, you should stop seeing the trailers at the end of TV episodes. That is, unless Netflix decides to make these ads a permanent decision. At this time, Netflix is only testing this form of ads, but that could change depending on the response from users.

“At Netflix, we conduct hundreds of tests every year so we can better understand what helps members more easily find something great to watch,” the streaming service said in a statement. “A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster. Since then, we have been experimenting even more with video based on personalized recommendations for shows and movies on the service or coming shortly, and continue to learn from our members.”

“In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested,” the service added.

