Netflix Iron Chef Reboot Leaps Into Top 10
This past week, Netflix took the world back to Kitchen Stadium with the next chapter of the beloved Iron Chef franchise. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend brought back familiar faces like Alton Brown and Chairman Mark Dacascos to combine with new Iron Chefs, new challengers, and brand new wrinkles to the game. Given the massive popularity of the previous Iron Chef shows, it should come as no surprise to see Quest for an Iron Legend making waves in the Netflix Top 10.
Stranger Things has continued its dominance for yet another week, holding tight to the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows. Other titles like First Kill and All American have also kept up their successful runs, and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is now joining them.
The new Iron Chef came in seventh in Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list, passing shows like The Lincoln Lawyer. As the days go on, it'll be interesting to see if Iron Chef can continue climbing the ladder.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!
1. Stranger Things
"When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."prevnext
2. God's Favorite Idiot
"Sweet Clark seems like the last person God would tap to fight evil. He'll need his office crush and good pals to help spread the word and save the world."prevnext
3. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet
"Conspiracy. Fraud. Violence. Murder. What starts out virtual can get real all too quickly — and when the web is worldwide, so are the consequences."prevnext
4. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team."prevnext
5. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
"This docuseries examines the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints and his shocking criminal case."prevnext
6. First Kill
"Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter – and both are ready to make their first kill."prevnext
7. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
"Iron Chef is back! In this next-level cooking competition, culinary compete to enter an epic finale and vie for the title of Iron Legend."prevnext
8. Peaky Blinders
"A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost."prevnext
9. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career – and his trademark Lincoln – when he takes on a murder case."prevnext
10. You Don't Know Me
"When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman."prev