Netflix Iron Chef Reboot Leaps Into Top 10

This past week, Netflix took the world back to Kitchen Stadium with the next chapter of the beloved Iron Chef franchise. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend brought back familiar faces like Alton Brown and Chairman Mark Dacascos to combine with new Iron Chefs, new challengers, and brand new wrinkles to the game. Given the massive popularity of the previous Iron Chef shows, it should come as no surprise to see Quest for an Iron Legend making waves in the Netflix Top 10.

Stranger Things has continued its dominance for yet another week, holding tight to the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows. Other titles like First Kill and All American have also kept up their successful runs, and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is now joining them.

The new Iron Chef came in seventh in Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list, passing shows like The Lincoln Lawyer. As the days go on, it'll be interesting to see if Iron Chef can continue climbing the ladder.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!