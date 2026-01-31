Netflix is About To Lose 45 Episodes of One Of The Best Comedy Shows Ever Made

In a turn of events that’s nothing short of disappointing (and a little confusing), Netflix is removing two more seasons of one of the best series currently on the platform. With a total of 8 seasons to its name, Netflix was typically platforming 4 at a time, but in this most recent move, they will only be streaming the first 2 seasons of the show, with no word yet on which platform will play home to the rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which aired from 2013 to 2019, is hands down one of the best comedies to come out in recent years. Starring Andy Samburg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Cruz, and the late, great Andre Baugher, the series centers around the group of rag-tag detectives of Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct. This includes self-described hotshot Jake Peralta, neurotic queen Amy Santiago, looks-like-she-would-kill-you Rosa Diaz, sweet and misguided Charles Boyle, family man and yogurt freak Sgt. Terry Jeffords, as well as the clueless buddy cop duo Scully and Hitchcock. They all come together to make up a squad that can only be described as offbeat, and are forced to get their act together when a new captain is assigned to them: the no-nonsense and oddly literal Raymond Holt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Deserves All the Hype—No Matter Where It’s Streaming

Play video

Even now, Brooklyn Nine-Nine holds a knock-out 95% with critics on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. It also boasts an 88% on the viewer-driven Popcornmeter, proving that it’s more than deserving of the hype and high praise it still receives. Of Season 2, which holds a 100% with critics and a 96% with viewers, Catherine Gee of the Daily Telegraph says, “At first glance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine looks like a vehicle for the SNL comedian Samberg, but it’s much more an ensemble comedy. And it’s the chemistry between the characters that makes this daft send-up of Seventies cop comedies worth watching.” Tom Gliatto of People adds plainly, “The simple fact is your life will be happier if you watch this show.”

Viewers also love the series, with one saying, “This is one of my favourite comfort shows. I watch it to calm my brain before bed—the only problem is that I genuinely find bits so funny that I stay up way too late watching it! A collection of unique characters who develop over each series. Interesting storylines and well-written dialogue, delivered by great actors with great chemistry and perfect comic timing. Just perfect!” Another says, “With an oversaturation of cop shows on TV, Brooklyn Nine-Nine provides a refreshing comedic take and a strong start on what could have been a basic procedural. If you were a fan of Psych, you’ll be a fan of this.”

Do you have a favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine moment? Let us know in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.