Netflix Is Losing This Classic Series and Fans Are Panicking

On Wednesday, Netflix released its list of the titles leaving its platform in November, giving subscribers advanced notice to watch (or rewatch) some key movies and shows. The list of titles included a wide array of favorites and underrated hits — including the popular FOX dramedy Glee. The series, which follows the ever-complicated lives of the teachers and students of a high school glee club, has been somewhat of a staple on the platform for years, making the news of its removal on Netflix surprising and bittersweet for some fans.

The series’ overall place in pop culture, have been met with an array of responses in the years since. There also have been questions as to whether or not the series could be rebooted, with co-creator Ryan Murphy taking to Instagram last year to suggest the idea of reimagining the pilot with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, neither of whom starred on the original show. Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn also didn’t rule out the possibility of a revival or reboot either.

“We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners,” Thorn explained earlier this year.

The move off of Netflix is expected to occur on Tuesday, November 30th — but “Gleeks” have already taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment and anger at the idea. Here are just a few of those responses.

