Fox President Teases Possible Glee Revival

Reboots, remakes, and revivals of iconic television shows have remained a popular part of the media landscape, and an ever-growing number of beloved titles are entering that fold. According to new comments by Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn, it sounds like it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Glee to be part of that. In a recent interview with Deadline, during which he spoke about the “active creative discussions” to bring back 24, Thorn revealed that the network is always considering new iterations of some of its classics, and that he personally would “love to do more” of Glee. However, Thorn did specify that he hasn’t heard new pitches to bring back or reboot the series.

“We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners,” Thorn explained.

These comments will probably come as a surprise — and bring mixed emotions — for those who followed the original Fox dramedy, which only came to a close back in 2015. The series’ ending, as well as the show’s overall place in pop culture, have been met with an array of responses in the years since. That being said, it isn’t the first time that the idea of a Glee reboot has been floated, with series co-creator Ryan Murphy taking to Instagram last year to suggest the idea of reimagining the pilot with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, neither of whom starred on the original show.

“Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then…and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)” Murphy wrote on Instagram at the time. “If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?”

