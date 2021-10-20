Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2021

November is going to be a big month for Netflix, with titles like Arcane, Cowboy Bebop, The Harder They Fall, and so many more set to debut on the streaming service. A lot of exciting additions are on the way. Unfortunately, November will quite a few Netflix exits as well. The streaming service revealed on Wednesday the complete list of movies and TV shows set to leave in November, and there are plenty of titles on that lineup that fans will be pretty bummed to see on the way out.
One of the most popular TV shows from the late 2000s is leaving Netflix this month, as all six seasons of Glee are set to exit on November 30th. Netflix will also be losing the likes of Broadchurch, Rake, TURN: Washington’s Spies, and Stargate SG-1.
As far as movies are concerned, Netflix is saying goodbye to titles like Safe House, School of Rock, Fruitvale Station, Beverly Hills Ninja, Pineapple Express, and Waterworld.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 11/1/21
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Leaving 11/4/21
Bucket List
The Lovers
Leaving 11/5/21
The Late Bloomer
Leaving 11/7/21
Sleepless
Leaving 11/10/21
A Single Man
Leaving 11/11/21
Fruitvale Station
Leaving 11/14/21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
K-on! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Leaving 11/15/21
Safe House
Leaving 11/17/21
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
Leaving 11/19/21
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving 11/21/21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Leaving 11/26/21
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 11/29/21
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 11/30/21
3 Days to Kill
A Knight’s Tale
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld
