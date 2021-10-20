Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2021

November is going to be a big month for Netflix, with titles like Arcane, Cowboy Bebop, The Harder They Fall, and so many more set to debut on the streaming service. A lot of exciting additions are on the way. Unfortunately, November will quite a few Netflix exits as well. The streaming service revealed on Wednesday the complete list of movies and TV shows set to leave in November, and there are plenty of titles on that lineup that fans will be pretty bummed to see on the way out.

One of the most popular TV shows from the late 2000s is leaving Netflix this month, as all six seasons of Glee are set to exit on November 30th. Netflix will also be losing the likes of Broadchurch, Rake, TURN: Washington’s Spies, and Stargate SG-1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as movies are concerned, Netflix is saying goodbye to titles like Safe House, School of Rock, Fruitvale Station, Beverly Hills Ninja, Pineapple Express, and Waterworld.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 11/1/21

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving 11/4/21

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving 11/5/21

The Late Bloomer

Leaving 11/7/21

Sleepless

Leaving 11/10/21

A Single Man

Leaving 11/11/21

Fruitvale Station

Leaving 11/14/21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving 11/15/21

Safe House

Leaving 11/17/21

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Leaving 11/19/21

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving 11/21/21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving 11/26/21

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/29/21

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 11/30/21

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see exit Netflix in November? Let us know in the comments!