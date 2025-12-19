Netflix is Officially Losing a Hit Dreamworks Animation With a 96% RT Score In Early 2026

It’s always a sad day when media falls off the face of the earth. And it’s a stark reminder that we have no control over whether or not we can continue watching our favorite shows and movies, especially when the whims of the streaming platforms come into play. And now, with Netflix booting one of their own original shows from their platform, we have no idea when, or if, it’ll ever be available to stream again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to leave Netflix on February 21st of 2026, and fans are rightfully upset about the impending loss. ND Stevenson, the creator of the show, said about the removal, “Unfortunately, we’ve known about this for a while, and it’s already happened to several other Dreamworks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire. Years of hard work by many talented crews have ended up without a home. We showrunners have no control over this.” The show itself has been touted as controversial, with some fans of the original story that came out back in 1985 claiming that it strayed too far from the narrative. But new fans adore the show, so if you haven’t made the time to see what this new take on Adora and Co. has brought to the table, you’ll definitely want to do that before it’s gone.

The Series Does Justice To Eternia

‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ is scheduled to leave Netflix on February 21, 2026.



(Source: https://t.co/ZM7XQBCpdJ) pic.twitter.com/WcPZO8oT8M — ToonHive (@ToonHive) December 16, 2025

The series boasts an impressive 96% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 84%—no small feat. Most fans Ash Jefferson of But Why Tho? said of the first season, “This is the kind of show that I wish existed when I was a kid. It’s action-packed, emotional, and so much fun. I was hooked the entire way through, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.” And Samantha Puc of The Beat says, “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power … features a whole team of heroes for young viewers to admire. The emotional core of the show holds fast, the heroics ring true, and the format is stunningly executed.”

“I hope that She-Ra will find a new home and be released in full on DVD; I’m not sure that it will. As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us. Still, it happened. Watch it while you can, and keep records whenever possible. Its legacy is in your hands,” says Stevenson.

She-Ra is an important story, both for new fans and fans of the original story, and it deserves to be seen and enjoyed. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for that potential DVD release.

What is your favorite She-Ra moment? Let us know in the comments below, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.