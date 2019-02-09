‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Reportedly Casts ‘Iron Man’ Star In Major Role

Casting for Jupiter’s Legacy continues as an alumnus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reportedly joined the show’s ranks. According to the team at That Hashtag Show, Leslie Bibb will suit up as Grace Sampson, perhaps more known by her superhero mantle Lady Liberty.

Sampson is described as a “powerful goddess who balances her superpowers with a warm and loving hear and is sharply intelligent.” Bibb played Vanity Fair journalist Christine Everhart in Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

Though it has yet to be confirmed, Bibb would presumably star opposite Transformers alum Josh Duhamel, who’s reportedly in talks to play Sampson’s husband Sheldon/The Utopian. Earlier reports also stated that Elena Kampouris (American Odyssey) had been in talks to play Chloe Sampson, their daughter.

Word from the production team has been pretty mum, with little no official information surfacing from the Netflix team. Currently, Daredevil alum Steve S. DeKnight has been tapped as the showrunner and has been leading the charge in a writer’s room that assembled last year.

The synopsis for Jupiter’s Legacy can be found below.

“A multi-generational American superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight will also direct the first episode.”

Are you looking forward to seeing a live-action adaptation of Jupiter’s Legacy? Who’s your favorite character in the Mark Millar classic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

