Netflix Announces When Knight Rider Is Coming to the Service

Netflix subscribers are about to get a massive dose of David Hasselhoff. The actor has appeared in plenty of memorable movies and TV shows over the years, but one of his most popular roles came in the early-mid 1980s, playing a crimefighter named Michael Knight, who spent his time working with an artificially intelligent car named K.I.T.T. Knight Rider ran for a total of four seasons and remains a staple in the vast library of action television from the ’80s. Very soon, fans will be able to binge through all four seasons of Knight Rider because the series is finally making its way to Netflix.
On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service in the month of December. All four seasons of Knight Rider appeared on the list, set to be added to Netflix on December 1st. 86 total episodes are all arriving at the same time. Knight Rider 2000, the TV movie from 1991, is also coming to Netflix at the start of the month.
The adventures of Knight and K.I.T.T. will likely be a hit amongst some Netflix users, but the Knight Rider franchise is far from the only option coming to the streaming service on December 1st. The day will also see the debut of the final season of Lost in Space, as well as quite a few popular movies.
You can take a look at the full list of December 1st Netflix additions below.
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM
Are you excited to binge through Knight Rider once it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!