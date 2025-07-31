Did Netflix Just Debut Its Next Great Comedy Series?

Netflix has beaten the odds to become a hub of its original programming (in addition to all the content it licenses from other studios). Netflix has covered all genres of TV by this point, and, funny enough, the streaming platform has become one of the biggest champions of the classic TV sitcom. Whether it’s old TV shows that are resurrected for the streaming era (That ’90s Show), or entirely new programs (The Ranch), Netflix has been behind a lot of the most successful sitcoms of the last decade.

Today brings the premiere of Leanne, the latest Netflix sitcom series. The show is a co-creation of TV legend Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men), Susan McMartin, and comedienne Leanne Morgan, who also stars as the titular character. With that kind of creative and comedic power behind it, will Leanne break out to be the next big comedy series? Let’s take a look under the hood.

Cast, Story & Behind The Scenes

The premise of Leanne follows Morgan in a scenario where “A grandmother’s life is upended when her husband leaves her after 33 years of marriage. She navigates this new chapter with the help of her family, grace, dignity, and jello salad.”

In real life, Leanne Morgan grew up in rural Tennessee and spent a lot of the formative years of her life in the region. She was married at 21 but ended that marriage due to it being an abusive situation. She remarried at 26 (to a husband she’s still with), and saw her life trajectory go from doing door-to-door sales to her joking banter with clients, landing her standup comedy gigs. Morgan’s Southern mom humor caught on quickly, with her first YouTube comedy special getting 5 million views in 2023. Her 2024 Netflix special, I’m Every Woma,n broke the Top 10 for Netflix comedy specials, leading (naturally) into this sitcom opportunity. Based on every past metric, it already feels like Leanne will have a built-in audience of fans that could help it fly out of the gate.

The show also co-stars Kristen Johnston (3rd Rock From the Sun), Celia Weston (Junebug, Observe and Report), Blake Clark (Home Improvement), Ryan Stiles (The Drew Carey Show), Graham Rogers (Revolution), with Tim Daly (Wings), Jayma Mays (Glee) and Blake Gibbons (General Hospital) all showing up in recurring roles. As you can see, that’s an ensemble gathered from some of the most successful comedy shows ever, which again suggests that the already talented (but new) Leanne Morgan is getting bolstered by a supporting cast of veteran talent.

Leanne is now streaming on Netflix. Let us know what you think about it in the comments.