Love Is Blind Fans Petition Netflix to Replace Hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey

The Love Is Blind hive is buzzing about hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey. Thousands of fans of the social experiment dating reality series have signed a Change.org petition urging Netflix to remove the couple as the hosts of Love Is Blind, which suffered a technical snafu on Sunday night when the delayed live Love Is Blind: The Reunion special crashed Netflix before being uploaded to the streaming service 19 hours later. The petition, which is up to 13,000 signatures, argues that the "cringey" Nick and Vanessa Lachey are "more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives" rather than focusing on the love lives of the pod squad.

"Many enjoy the show but it's being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey," the petition by Libby Cross reads. "Most recently Nick Lachey shaded his ex-wife Jessica Simpson by claiming 'second marriages are always the best' on the season 3 reunion. This comment was uncalled for, forced and spiteful toward Jessica who has been publicly supportive and positive about her ex husband. Vanessa Lachey is domineering of every reunion and attempts to gain as much camera time as possible by cutting into every conversation, speaking over her husband and contestants, and very badly acting like she cares about members of the cast. Neither Nick or Vanessa make any effort to guide the cast through a confusing and emotional experience and blatantly attempt to stir up drama and leave."

The petition continues to cite "off-putting behavior," including Nick Lachey's introduction of "obviously, I'm Nick Lachey," and "letting the season 2 reunion get completely out of hand, and targeting certain contestants rather than treating them equally during the experiment." Because Love Is Blind's season 4 premiere scored the show's biggest premiere viewership in its history and inspired international versions in Brazil and Japan, with UK and Sweden editions on the way, the petition says, "It is time to upgrade to hosts that don't make you want to turn off the show every time they speak. For a show that is attempting to be reality TV, Vanessa and Nick make it feel fake, cringy, and poorly produced."

"Join the thousands of Love Is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else," the petition concludes.



Love Is Blind Season 5

In March 2022, Netflix announced Love Is Blind was renewed through season 5, with the Lacheys returning as hosts. In an interview with Women's Health, the couple confirmed that Love Is Blind season 5 has already been filmed.

"We've filmed five seasons," Nick Lachey said. "Every single one has been so different from the others, so that's what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective."

Episodes of Love Is Blind and the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion are streaming now on Netflix.