✖

One of the most popular comedies on Netflix is coming back for yet another season. Despite the streamer developing a habit of canceling many shows in their first couple of seasons, Netflix has found itself a bonafide hit in Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age comedy created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The series found its footing right away back in 2020, and returned to an even bigger audience with its second season earlier this summer. Netflix has now ordered even more episodes of Never Have I Ever, ensuring that the story of Devi continues on into 2022.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that it will be bringing Never Have I Ever back for a third season, though a release window hasn't been made available just yet. The announcement came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Head of Global TV, during her TCA presentation.

How it feels to hear that Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/one6xu6ZsU — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2021

"We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement.

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenager navigating life in high school. The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young. The series is narrated by John McEnroe.

You can take a look at the official synopsis for Never Have I Ever below.

"Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. In Season 2, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."

Are you excited to see the return of Never Have I Ever for Season 3? What do you think of the series after the first two seasons? Let us know in the comments!

The first two seasons of Never Have I Ever are currently streaming on Netflix.