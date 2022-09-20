Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)

A new week has officially begun, and that means new titles are making their way to Netflix. The streaming service often packs its weeks with new content and this week is no different. On Monday, Netflix kicked things off by releasing the third season of popular family series Go Dog Go, and that's just the beginning of the streamer's plans over the next seven days. There's all kinds of different content coming to Netflix this week, but fans of reality television and crime docuseries will be especially excited. Designing Miami, Fortune Teller: A TV Scam, Iron Chef Mexico, and The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist are all hitting Netflix in the middle of the week. For movie fans, September 23rd will be the day you'll want to mark on your calendar. Lou, starring Allison Janney and Journee Smollett debuts that day, alongside A Jazzman's Blues, the latest film from Tyler Perry. You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix arrivals below!

September 19 Go Dog Go: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The gang's on-the-go adventures take an un-fur-gettable turn when Tag, Scooch and friends welcome a new family to Pawston and show them all around town! prevnext

September 20 Patton Oswalt: We All Scream -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver Colorado, Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream. Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer's last temper tantrum and much more. prevnext

September 21 Designing Miami -- NETFLIX SERIES

Miami's two hottest designers aren't just competitors, they're also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time – she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach. Juggling the needs of their deep pocketed clients, their staffs of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn't easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor. Fortune Seller: A TV Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping – until they went too far. Iron Chef Mexico -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rising talents participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico's finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef. The Perfumier -- NETFLIX FILM

To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie- but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told...until now. 10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation. A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control. Featuring interviews with Alexis Haines (Neiers), Nick Norgo (Prugo), Andrea Arlington-Dunne, Gabrielle Hames, Audrina Patridge, and Perez Hilton. prevnext

September 22 The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary. Karma's World: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

New songs and adventures await in Hansberry Heights as Karma rhymes her way through bigger challenges and shows up for her family, friends and community. Snabba Cash: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tormented by memories of Salim, Leya can't seem to escape her past as the ruthless chase for easy money continues. Thai Cave Rescue -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events. prevnext

September 23 A Jazzman's Blues -- NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry's sweeping tale of forbidden love unspools 40 years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the Deep South. ATHENA -- NETFLIX FILM

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos. The Girls at the Back -- NETFLIX SERIES

Five women in their 30s, friends since high school, gather for their annual getaway. But this year, one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer. Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The phishing scams of Jamtara are getting trickier by the day, as new players and shady politicians join the fray. Lou -- NETFLIX FILM

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles -- NETFLIX FAMILY

While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world. prevnext