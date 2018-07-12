Netflix: New Shows Coming This Week

Netflix is parsing out another new block of releases throughout July, and this week’s show offerings are top-notch.

The streaming service is dropping a solid selection of original content, as well as a licensed property.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reality shows, documentaries, talk shows and animated selections are among these offerings, giving Netflix users a healthy dose of fresh titles to binge.

Some shows are new titles, while others are beloved shows getting second seasons, to fans’ delights.

Scroll through to see the six shows being added to Netflix this week.

‘Drug Lords’ (Season 2)

Drug Lords is one of Netflix’s hit original documentary series, and it just received a second season on the service.

This latest four-episode installment dives into the criminal histories of four kingpins: El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma. The law enforcement officials who shut them down are also given equal time in each 45-minute episode.

Season 2 of Drug Lords is available in full now.

‘The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants’ (Season 1)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants will be the latest of several collaborations between Netflix and Dreamworks.

The show spins out of 2017’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, which is based on the book series by Dav Pilkey.

The story will continue the adventures of Captain Underpants, a school principal hypnotized into being a undergarment-wearing superhero by two trouble-making students.

Season 1 on The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants will be available to stream starting Friday.

‘Lockup: Extended Stay’ (Collection 1)

Lockup was a hit MSNBC prison documentary series that racked up an impressive 237 episodes from 2005 to 2017.

Extended Stay was one of the sub-series for the show that featured numerous episodes inside one prison. Locales have included: San Quentin, California; Boston, Massachusetts; Tampa, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and San Antonio, Texas.

It is unclear which of these locations will be included when the show hits Netflix this week.

‘Sugar Rush’ (Season 1)

Netflix has been building up a catalog of cooking competition shows, including Nailed It! and Cooking on High.

Sugar Rush is their latest entry into the genre. It sees chefs “rushing” to create sugary treats against a time limit.

Season 1 of Sugar Rush will be available to stream starting Friday.

‘Bonus Family’ (Season 2)

Bonus Family, natively known as Bonusfamiljen, is a Swedish dramedy series already has its first season available on Netflix.

Its second season is headed to the streaming service and will feature more plots revolving around the show’s blended family.

Season 2 of Bonus Family will begin streaming on Sunday.

‘The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale’ (Part 2)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale was a surprising hit for in Netflix’s hit-or-miss weekly release division.

However, the show’s second part will be released all at once.

The six new episodes of the comedic talk show will be available on Sunday.

See the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix the rest of July below.

Coming July 9-20

Avail. 7/9/18:

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Avail. 7/10/18:

Drug Lords: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/12/18:

Gone Baby Gone

Avail. 7/13/18:

How It Ends — NETFLIX FILM

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/15/18:

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/20/18:

Amazing Interiors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark Tourist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Deep Undercover — Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose — NETFLIX FILM

Father of the Year — NETFLIX FILM

Fix It and Finish It — Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming July 21-31

Avail. 7/22/18:

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

Avail. 7/24/18:

The Warning — NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/27/18:

Cupcake & Dino – General Services — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extinction– NETFLIX FILM

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Bleeding Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Welcome to the Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/28/18:

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

Avail. 7/29/18:

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Avail. 7/30/18:

A Very Secret Service: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/31/18:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. in July (date not announced):

El Chapo: Season 3