There are a ton of new originals in development and production over at Netflix, with films and TV shows already planned for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, Netflix added to that ever-growing list with a brand new slate of original reality TV shows out of the UK. In addition to confirming that the third season of Too Hot to Handle will be coming out in the winter, Netflix unveiled three brand new shows that are currently in development.

In a Netflix blog post, UK Unscripted Series Managers Ben Kelly and Daisy Lilley revealed three upcoming reality shows: Snowflake Mountain, Dance Monsters, and Dated and Related. Following the new season of The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, the three originals will be debuting at some point in 2022.

You can check out the official descriptions for all three new shows below.

SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN: "Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults. The series, which was filmed in the Lake District (North West England), features an international cast."

DANCE MONSTERS: "Dance Monsters is a large-scale dancing competition with a monster twist, giving a colourful global stage to people passionate about dance, as they compete in a way they’ve never been able to before. Through the power of VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition, competitors will transform into loveable and fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience. It’s hugely ambitious, with a heartfelt journey at its core as we see what happens when you really can dance like no one’s watching. For their time on stage they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd."

DATED AND RELATED: "Imagine having to think about your sibling dating - how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell."

