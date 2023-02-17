Netflix Quietly Removes a Barely Used Feature

You may not have noticed, but Netflix recently removed a feature on the service that was hardly being used. While Netflix is always in the news for the abrupt cancellation of fan-favorite shows, this time the streamer is only getting attention after something is removed that a majority of users weren't even using. Netflix introduced its "Surprise Me" option in 2021, which is the equivalent of the shuffle option for subscribers who don't want to think about what they're watching. It's been a standard feature for music apps and streamers have since begun to copy it, but Netflix has chosen to discontinue it.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the "Surprise Me" feature was removed in January due to it not being used much. Surprisingly, Netflix subscribers already know what shows or movies they want to watch, hence "Surprise Me" wasn't fully utilized."We will continue to explore other ways to give members more options and ways to explore and discover content they want to watch," the spokesperson said.

Netflix Walks Back Password Sharing Rules

One of Netflix's most controversial updates might not end up happening. Earlier this month, a report from The Streamable indicated that Netflix had walked back the specifics of its upcoming measures to combat password sharing, removing the info from its official website as of Wednesday, February 1st. The information detailed new rules that would block devices used outside of the home of the primary Netflix user, unless they verify their access on a monthly basis. The proposal was met with nearly-universal disapproval from subscribers, many of whom outlined multiple living situations in which this new policy would not be feasible. According to a statement from a Netflix spokesperson, these new rules are only in place in certain countries, and any potential changes would be communicated to subscribers before they actually occur.

"For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries," the spokesperson explained. "We have since updated it."

Why Netflix Is Ending Password Sharing

While the exact extent of the efforts to end password sharing has not been made clear, previous reports have indicated that tracking IP addresses, login locations, and account activity could all eventually be on the table for U.S. subscribers.

"It feels a lot like the way you manage a price increase. … Consumers aren't going to love it right out of the gate, but we need to show them why they should see value," former CEO Ted Sarandos said during an appearance in late 2022.

Photo credit Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images