The Magician's Elephant Debuts First Trailer for Animated Netflix Movie

In the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix animated movie The Magician's Elephant, a young boy goes on an adventure to find his missing sister. The film comes from director Wendy Rogers and is based on the book by two-time Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo. Peter is on a mission to find his sister, but when a fortune teller advises him to find a magical elephant, Peter's entire world is changed forever. The trailer for The Magician's Elephant comes a month before the film debuts on Netflix, and should provide enough time for interested fans to go back and give the original book a read.

Peter is forced to go through impossible tasks to gain possession of the elephant. The first task is fighting a brave warrior; the second task is attempting to fly. The Magician's Elephant boasts an impressive voice cast, including Sian Clifford, Brian Tyree Henry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Miranda Richardson, and Benedict Wong, among others. Animation for the film comes from Animal Logic.

What Is Netflix's The Magician's Elephant About?

When young Peter sets out to find his sister, his optimistic spirit guides him through an unexpected encounter with an elephant and three seemingly impossible tasks, also giving hope to his entire town along the way.

"It is my honor to introduce you to The Magician's Elephant, a joyful animated reimagining of Kate DiCamillo's prize-winning novel. Our film follows optimistic young Peter on a quest to find his sister, an adventure that involves achieving three impossible tasks and an unexpected elephant encounter," director Wendy Rogers said in a statement. "Combining Martin Hynes' comedic and thoughtful script with the well-respected experience of producer Julia Pistor, The Magician's Elephant was a wonderful privilege to create as my directorial debut. I am forever grateful for our brilliant crew at Netflix and Animal Logic that collectively designed and crafted a beautiful, surreal yet tangible world in which our compellingly layered and diverse cast of characters flourishes. I could not have asked for a more emotionally fulfilling story to tell in partnership with such talented filmmakers and voice actors."

Rogers added, "I hope you will enjoy the cinematic journey into our fabled world, and be inspired by Peter's grit, determination and belief that anything is possible: his spirit has strong resonance for our present day, a time in which we must not only believe that the world can be different, but that we must take action to make positive change!"

The Magician's Elephant debuts March 17th on Netflix. The movie stars Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natasia Demetriou, Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson and Benedict Wong.