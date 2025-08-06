Ahead of the Netflix Reboot, One of the Most Iconic ’70s TV Shows Is Streaming Totally Free

The TV reboot era is in full swing, with networks and streamers alike trying capitalize on the nostalgia of shows long after their initial runs. Over the years, Netflix has proven to be especially successful at reviving titles, bringing subscribers everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Fuller House, and even recently announcing a reboot of T.J. Hooker. As the streamer prepares to launch a reboot of one of the most iconic shows from the ‘70s, fans can now revisit the original show for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All three seasons of Sid and Marty Krofft’s 1974 sci-fi adventure show Land of the Lost are available to stream on YouTube free with ads. The series aired for 43 episodes and three seasons on NBC from 1974 to 1976, becoming a Saturday morning staple for a generation of kids and eventually achieving cult status. CBS re-aired the series in the mid-1980s, and ABC remade the show for two seasons beginning in 1991. More recently, in 2009, Ferrell starred in a feature film adaptation, with news surfacing in June that another reboot is planned at Netflix.

The original series starred Wesley Eure, Kathy Coleman, and Spencer Milligan as members of the Marshall family – patriarch Rick Marshall and his children, Will and Holly. When a rafting trip goes awry and sends them hurtling over a waterfall, they find themselves traveling through a portal and into a world inhabited by dinosaurs, exotic animals, and a primate-like people called Pakuni.

Five decades after Land of the Lost wrapped, the Kroffts are teaming with Legendary Television to bring the show back to life. It was announced in June that Netflix is in “early development” on a reboot of the show, with the Kroffts attached as executive producers and Deanna Krofft Pope, Marty’s daughter, as producer. Details of the planned reboot are scarce, and a writer isn’t yet attached to the project.

Land of the Lost is available to stream for free on YouTube here.

New on Netflix

Fans of Land of the Lost may have some time to wait until Netflix’s reboot premiere, but the streamer has plenty of other TV shows and movies available to watch. A new wave of content arrived to the platform at the start of the month. See the full list of Netflix’s August 1st arrivals below.

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES