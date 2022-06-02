Hit Netflix Game Show Renewed For Season 2

One hit Netflix game show has been renewed for Season 2. On the social media accounts for the bran, they announced a brand new season of Is It Cake? The hot show was birthed from a series of memes on different platforms where ordinary objects ended up being cake when cut. Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day hosts the show where bakers try to replicate an item and the judges have to guess which one is actually cake. It’s a bizarre watch, but one that resonated with a lot of people online when it premiered. Now, the show will be coming back for even more cake-based shenanigans. Production budgets are noticeably larger than what those memes on social media would have allowed. Netflix’s TUDUM previously spoke to executive producer Dan Cutforth about Is It Cake? He acutally confirmed that social media inspired their approach to the reality show.

“That’s exactly how it came about. Like everyone else, we were seeing those social media posts and were entertained by them. Then we literally brainstormed the show,” Cutforth shared. “On the very first call, Jenn Levy [VP, Nonfiction at Netflix] just loved it, and next thing you know, we’re doing the show. So, it came together incredibly quickly and unusually so.”

“We’ve done a lot of cooking and baking shows over the years, and this hit a lot of what tends to work about those kinds of shows, particularly baking. It’s very visual and it requires a great deal of accuracy — a stressful amount of accuracy,” he would add. “All of that together feels like a good basis for competition. Having also had the experience of creating Nailed It!, which came about through very similar inspiration, we knew that something like a grabby social media phenomenon, if you can build the format in the right way, can translate really, really well.”

“Baking has become a huge thing on social media, so that was an easy place to start. Also, over the last few years — as there’s been a baking boom in this country, probably the last 10 years — there are so many local businesses,” he explained. “There are a lot of people around the country that are making a great living baking hyperrealistic cakes. So yeah, it was not that hard to find people who were really good at it.”

