Netflix Series Has a Surprising 100% Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has had a banner year with its originals. Squid Game, a Korean-language television series, became one of the most-streamed shows to ever surface. Then, films like Tick, Tick…Boom! and Don’t Look Up have been tabbed by insiders as potential front runners at next year’s Academy Awards. Now, another Netflix series has become a bonafide hit with critics, even though Netflix has already cancelled the series.

Believe it or not, Dash & Lily—a Christmastime romantic comedy—has an elusive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The review aggregator has given the show its honorable Certified Fresh rating, and with 34 reviews counted, all 34 critics were found to be in support of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless, Netflix officially cancelled the series this October after the streamer ruled it didn’t have a big enough audience to warrant another season.

“It’s a reminder that sometimes you can make something really good and do your job right and still have no control over viewership or box office and outcome,” Dash & Lily producer Shawn said earlier this year. “So that’s one of those shows, like Dash & Lily, which just won a bunch of Daytime Emmys where it’s like we, and the team at 21 Laps, feel like we made the show we promised. We made the show we wanted. Not enough people watched and it is a cruel metric in the age of the streaming wars. And sometimes, if you don’t get the eyeballs, you don’t get to make more of the thing. That’s what happened there.”

On the flip side, Squid Game creator Hwang Gon-hyuk is already in talks with the streamer about two more seasons to follow up his beloved show.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he began. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”