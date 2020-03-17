Netflix Original Shows to Binge While Stuck at Home

With all of the closures and restrictions places on most cities and businesses across the country, and people advised to distance themselves from others in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are stuck at home for a quite a while. It’s certainly the right call in times like these, as quarantining can help seriously slow the spread of a virus, but it does require us to find ways to entertain ourselves in the meantime. This is where streaming services are really going to come in handy.

There’s a lot of content on all of the popular streaming services out there, especially on Netflix, so choosing something new to watch can be daunting. Fortunately, we’re here to help. We’ve sifted through the madness and picked out some great shows on Netflix for you to binge while you’re stuck at home without much to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of these shows on this list are Netflix originals, so they’re all made with binging in mind. Also, everything here has aired for at least two seasons, to watching through them will take you a little bit of time.

The one show that meets these criteria that you’re probably expecting to see on this list is Stranger Things, but we’re excluding it. Not that Stranger Things isn’t fantastic, because it absolutely is, but most of us have already seen the series, or at least know what it’s about. It’s time to broaden horizons and try new things.

Shall we?

Ozark

Ozark is one of the more popular original series on Netflix, so most folks have probably already seen it. However, now is the perfect time to binge the first two seasons of the show if you haven’t already because its third installment arrives in just over a week, on March 27th.

On My Block

On My Block may not have the name recognition of shows like Ozark or Stranger Things, but don’t doubt just how popular the series is for Netflix. Its third season was released on the streaming service last week and immediately rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. With three seasons in the bag, On My Block is an enjoyable dramedy that will keep you engaged for quite a while.

Narcos & Narcos: Mexico

Narcos and Narcos: Mexico are two different shows with two different stories, but they’re both part of the same franchise. Each tell the story of drug lords and cartels in Central and South America, all based on true criminals. The Narcos franchise also boasts popular stars like Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, and Diego Luna. With five seasons between the two shows, there is a ton to take in.

Lucifer

Lucifer hasn’t always been a Netflix original series, but it is a standout favorite amongst TV fans. The series, which follows a suave devil cracking cases in Los Angeles, ran on Fox for three seasons before it was cancelled. The fan outcry was so great that Netflix resurrected the dead series and gave it additional seasons. There are four to watch now and a fifth on the way.

Money Heist

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, is one of Netflix’s best foreign language TV shows. The Spanish series is a thriller about a group of criminals robbing the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid. It’s a heart-pounding series that will stick with you for a while, as long as you don’t mind reading the subtitles. There are currently three seasons of the series available on Netflix, with the fourth arriving in April.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders airs its new seasons first on BBC in the UK, then on Netflix around the rest of the world, so it technically counts as a Netflix original. Cillian Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby in one of TV’s most exciting organized crime dramas. Guest stars on the show include the likes of Tom Hardy, Annabelle Wallis, Sam Neill, Aidan Gillen, Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Adrien Brody. Oh, and it’s currently ranked as the 54th best TV show of all time on IMDb.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

The beloved Lemony Snicket books have been fan-favorites for years now, and the show brings them to life in a way the feature film adaptation was never able to do. A lot of the success of the series hinges on the demented and hilarious performance of Neil Patrick Harris. One great thing about Unfortunate Events is that there’s an ending to it, and one that the creative team chose. So you can binge this series in its entirety and feel lie you completed something when you’re done.

Lost in Space

If you want to binge a sci-fi epic on Netflix, Lost in Space is most definitely your best bet. The Netflix original succeeds in upping the stakes, and budget, from the first Lost in Space TV series in the same way that Discovery did for Star Trek. There are currently two seasons of Lost in Space available on Netflix, with the final season arriving next year.