Netflix Now Pulls up Stan Lee Universe Movies When Searching ‘Excelsior!’

The death of Stan Lee has been a major trauma for the legions upon legions of Marvel fans all over the world – and quite a few celebrity admirers, as well. In the wake of the loss, fans and famous people are posting all sorts of Stan Lee tributes, and now Netflix is getting in on the action, as well.

The streaming service has been having more fun with how it presents its Marvel Entertainment offerings to viewers, and in honor of Stan Lee, the site is making a big change to how Marvel fans can search and find Marvel content, in what is now being dubbed “Stan Lee’s Universe”:

Go to your @netflix. Give it a shot. In the words of @TheRealStanLee: “’Nuff said.” pic.twitter.com/JBT39Uzc3P — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 15, 2018



As the NX Twitter account has revealed, you can now type in “Excelsior!” to the search box, which will bring up all of the “Stan Lee’s Universe” offerings. The term was one of Lee’s signature phrases of expression for decades in Marvel Comics, and has become almost as iconic in the brand as Lee himself. It’s just one more aspect of the man that has now become an honored tradition after his death; more to the point, it’s a fun way for fans to be able to kick back, and enjoy some good Marvel streaming content in honor of Lee.

Below is a breakdown of all the “Stan Lee’s Universe” titles that are currently being offered (at the time of writing this):

Doctor Strange Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 Thor: Ragnarok Black Panther Agents of SHIELD Daredevil Jessica Jones The Defenders Spider-Man 3 Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow Planet Hulk Doctor Strange (Animated Feature) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Maximum Overload LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Reassembled! Marvel Super Hero Aventures: Frost Fight! Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell Iron Man / Captain America: Heroes United Iron Man / Hulk: Heroes United

