New Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Is Losing a Major Feature That Fans Love

Netflix will restrict downloads for offline viewing from users who subscribe to its new ad-supported tier, which will launch early in 2023. Under current paid plans, the Stranger Things and Sandman streamer enables users to download up to 100 select TV shows and movies at a time per device from the Netflix app, including $9.99 Basic users (one phone or tablet), $15.49 Standard (two phones or tablets), and $19.99 premium (four phones or tablets). According to a new report, that feature will no longer be available to subscribers who sign up for Netflix's lower-priced option with advertisements.

"Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads," reads text in the app, according to developer and TechCrunch writer Steve Moser (via Bloomberg). Moser adds that the code for the advertising-supported subscription plan, which will launch in partnership with Microsoft, confirms ads aren't skippable and users won't have access to playback controls during ad breaks.

Moser also uncovered a message revealing users will have the ability to customize their "ad experience." The set-up dialogue reads: "We just need a few details to make sure you get the most relevant ads on Netflix. It'll be really quick, we promise!"

"Our lower priced advertising-supported offering will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free," Netflix said in July. "Our global ARM has grown at a 5% compound annual rate from 2013 to 2021, so it makes sense now to give consumers a choice for a lower priced option with advertisements, if they desire it."

As Netflix cracks down on password-sharing, the company is aiming to "create a better-than-linear-TV advertisement model that's more seamless and relevant for consumers" as it partners with Microsoft on the lower-priced, ad-supported subscription plan. Prices for the ad-supported tier have not been revealed.

"Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering," Netflix said in a statement. "More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members."

Said Microsoft, "At launch, consumers will have more options to access Netflix's award-winning content. Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory. Today's announcement also endorses Microsoft's approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers' information."

