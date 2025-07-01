Squid Game Finale Brings Back One of Season One’s Fan Favorites

Squid Game has now ended its run with Netflix four years after it first began, and the final season found a way to bring one character back from the dead with a return of a first season fan favorite in the final episodes. Squid Game’s final season picked up right from where the second season left off as Gi-Hun had failed at trying to stop the games completely with his rebellion. It left him in a state of hopelessness and despair as Gi-Hun has since run out of options. This meant that during the final season, fans saw a much different version of the character seen before.

Gi-Hun had been making choices that earlier versions of himself would never make, and it caught a lot of fans by surprise with how far he had fallen following the end of that second season. Closed off from all those around him, Gi-Hun started to fully dive into his need to kill others in order to make it through the games alive like he had did the first time around. And he almost went too far before it all ended. That was until he was briefly visited by the former Player 067, Kang Sae-byeok (played by a returning HoYeon Jung.

Welcome back, Player 067.



Jung Ho-yeon on set for her return cameo in Squid Game Season 3. pic.twitter.com/N99d0M7Ncq — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2025

Squid Game Brings Back One Major Fan Favorite

Squid Game Season 3’s final game took place after a fancy meal for the final surviving contestants much like seen with the first season of the series. There was quite a bit of difference this time around, however, as not only did more players survive until this final round, but they were clearly antagonistic towards Gi-Hun and the newly born baby Jun-hee had to leave behind. Ahead of the final game, the Front Man reaches out to Gi-Hun in an attempt to help him and the baby survive the grand finale.

Offering him a knife and telling Gi-Hun to kill all of the others in their sleep, the Front Man tries to give Gi-Un a chance to live. It’s in a rather twisted fashion, but it’s not so different from the way Gi-Hun had been acting until this point of the season. Which meant that Gi-Hun himself was considering going through with the idea and nearly stabs them. That is until he sees a vision of Player 067 urging him to stop, and this wasn’t who he was. Which helps him snap out of his funk and continue towards the final game.

What This Return Means for Squid Game

Squid Game‘s final season had a lot of moments like this where previously dead characters had been brought back through visions. It’s seen again in a drug induced set of hallucinations, so it’s not like it breaks the reality of the series. But at the same time, it’s a bit odd either way. It’s seeing this character once more that helps Gi-Hun remember that he’s not truly a ruthless killer, but that’s also after he ruthlessly killed someone to make it through to the final games.

It was a clash of identity that Gi-Hun had been facing through the final season as a whole as the games really made sure to stomp out the last bits of humanity. But with Gi-Hun having this flashback to an earlier version of himself, it also helps to send him on the path to his own ending. After everything he’s done there’s only one way it could end for him, so this moment (while odd within the grounded reality of the series) ends up playing a huge role in bringing Gi-Hun’s story to a proper ending overall.