Netflix Series Takes Multiple Spots on Top 10 After Final Season Debut

The Netflix adaptation of Lost in Space may have come to an end, but the popular series is certainly going out on a high note. The third and final season of Lost in Space was released on Netflix on December 1st, and it has been a dominant force in the days since. On Tuesday, Netflix released the full Top 10 list from the week of November 29th through December 5th, and Lost in Space has performed so well that it actually takes up multiple spots on the list.

It’s no surprise to see Lost in Space take the top spot on the new list, seeing as how newly released original seasons often dominate Netflix after they debut. This weekly version of the Top 10 list, however, breaks titles down into individual seasons. Lost in Space Season 3 is currently sitting at number one on the list, while Lost in Space Season 1 occupies the fourth position.

Last week, the third season of Lost in Space was viewed for a total of 47,380,000 hours, which was significantly more than any other series on the service in that span. The first season of the series was viewed for nearly 21 million hours. So the release of the final season actually drove new fans to check out the series from the beginning.

Seeing this kind of viewership may have some people questioning why Lost in Space ended with Season 3. Back when the final season was announced, showrunner Zack Estrin revealed that three seasons was always the plan for the series.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” added Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

