Netflix Has a New Series Atop its Top 10 Rankings

Netflix shows Inventing Anna and Vikings: Valhalla have been dominating the streamer’s daily rotating charts ever since being added to the lineup over a week ago. Since then, however, there have been a few new titles released on Netflix. The streaming service has added some new original titles and a catalogue of popular films. Unsurprisingly, one of those new titles has already made its way to the pole position of the Netflix Top 10.

Pieces of Her, based on Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name, stars beloved actress Toni Collette as a mother who has been hiding some secrets about her past from her family. All eight episodes of the series were added to Netflix this past Friday. Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows just how popular it has already become.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday’s Top 10 list shows Pieces of Her as the single most popular movie or TV show on Netflix. The series leads the way, passing titles like Love Is Blind, Shrek 2, and Worst Roommate Ever.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Pieces of Her

“A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

2. Worst Roommate Ever

“Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.”

3. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

4. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

5. Vikings: Valhalla

“In this sequel to Vikings, a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny – and make history.”

6. The Weekend Away

“When her best friend vanished during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.”

7. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”

8. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

9. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

10. Just Like Heaven

“When a heartbroken architect moves into a new apartment, he clashes with the previous tenant’s spirit, which lingers behind.”