Netflix Reveals Top 10 Original Shows By Hours Watched

Netflix has revealed the Top 10 original shows according to hours watched. It’s not every day that the company reveals its streaming numbers to the outside world. The Hollywood Reporter crunched some of the data and the picture is clear: People absolutely love longstanding originals and Bridgerton. Netflix’s beloved period romance is number one in hours watched with a bullet. 625 million hours watched is nothing short of staggering. Impressively, 82 million accounts have watched the show and that means that almost every one of those accounts watched the entirety of the series. Money Heist Part Four is right behind it with 619 as a new series. Then come the established series with Stranger Things 3 weighing in with 582 million and The Witcher enchanting fans to the tune of 541 million hours watched. This all makes sense with people following these shows to see their favorite actors or marvel at the continuing storylines. Check out the entire list down below!

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos actually spoke at the Code Conference recently with some speculation about what the next huge hit would be. If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, get ready because it’s about to be everywhere.

“There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It’s called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos, explained are agued that there was “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

Ginny & Georgia – 381 million hours

Money Heist Part Three – 426 million hours

Stranger Things 2 – 427 million hours

You Season 2 – 457 million hours

13 Reasons Why Season One – 476 million hours

13 Reasons Why Season Two – 496 million hours

The Witcher – 541 million hours

Stranger Things 3 – 582 million hours

Money Heist Part Four – 619 million hours

Bridgerton – 625 million hours