The Midnight Gospel: Netflix Release Trailer for Adventure Time Creator’s New Series

Netflix has really been pushing for more control in the world of animated television, and the service is preparing to release another series that has potential to become a hit amongst adult audiences. On Monday morning, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for a new series called The Midnight Gospel, which is the next project from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward. Unlike Adventure Time, however, The Midnight Gospel is geared towards a mature audience, as you can see in the new trailer. You may not want to give it a watch if kids are around.

The Midnight Gospel is about a spacecaster named Clancy, who travels through the multiverse thanks to a malfunctioning simulator. Clancy’s eyes are opened as he explore different worlds that he previously knew nothing about. The series was created by Ward alongside Duncan Tressell. The first season of the series consists of eight half-hour episodes.

You can read the official synopsis for The Midnight Gospel below.

“The Midnight Gospel is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds. Created by Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and Duncan Trussell (Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast), and animated by Titmouse.”

This is the latest in a long line of adult animated series from Netflix, most of which have been a great success for the streamer. BoJack Horseman just concluded its six-season run on the streaming platform to positive reviews, and Big Mouth has established itself as one of the best animated shows on Netflix after just three seasons. Critics also raved about Lisa Hanawalt’s Tuca & Bertie, but the acclaimed series was unceremoniously cancelled by Netflix after just one season. Hopefully Netflix will give The Midnight Gospel a little more time to grow before making a decision.

The Midnight Gospel arrives on Netflix on April 20th.