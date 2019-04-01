Netflix’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Working Title Revealed

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Left off with quite a cliffhanger, making fans hopeful for a second season of the series. And now, while Netflix has yet to officially announce the show’s renewal, an update has revealed the production date for Season 2 as well as its working title.

According to a new listing from Production Weekly, it appears that season two of The Umbrella Academy will be filming under the working title of “Mercury”. The report also indicates that Season 2 will begin filming in May of this year.

The Production Weekly report is good news for fans who have been hoping for more of the series. The Umbrella Academy debuted to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Based on the Dark Horse comics series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows a group of adopted siblings who reunite following the death of their billionaire adoptive father. The five siblings — Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five — come together to solve the mystery of his death and instead come across an apocalyptic threat. The original comics debuted in 2007 and has had a few hiatuses over the years, but the series and comics pair together well, something that the co-creator of the comics Gerard Way explained earlier this year.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way said. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

As for what’s happening with the Netflix series, it seems that while Season 2 is quietly in the works, even series stars Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman have hinted in a recent interview that they may be in the dark about details themselves.

“I wish! Call up Netflix,” Raver-Lampann said of a second season.

Season one of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.