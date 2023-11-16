Netflix Renews Unstable for Second Season

Netflix is keeping Unstable in the family. The streamer announced Thursday it renewed the father-son comedy — starring Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star) and his real-life son, John Owen Lowe (The Lowe Files) — for a second season. "It's a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable," Lowe, who co-created the workplace comedy with his son and Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet), said in a statement. "Here's to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way."

Also announced: Andrew Gurland (Married, Platonic) has joined Unstable season 2 as executive producer and showrunner, replacing Fresco

The eight-episode first season premiered in March and follows genius biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) as he struggles to regain his footing following the death of his wife. His son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) returns home to help save the family company from impending disaster, as Ellis' employees continue to work on their potentially world-changing technology. "It's hard for Jackson to escape his father's shadow, especially when he's dealing with a probable narcissist like Ellis," per the official synopsis. "That father-son relationship, though occasionally tense, is hopefully just the thing that will save Ellis from emotional free fall."

Unstable also stars Sian Clifford (Fleabag) as strong-willed CFO Anna; Aaron Branch (Kenan) as Jackson's childhood friend and Red Lab manager Malcolm; Emma Ferreira (Learn to Swim) as friendly biotech genius Ruby; Rachel Marsh (iCarly) as shy Red Lab scientist Luna; comedy duo Chad and JT (Tom Allen and John Parr) as dopey tech bros "The Twins"; and Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live) as Leslie, Ellis' board-appointed mental health professional.

"I spent a good deal of my youth keeping him humble, it was a significantly large task," John Owen said of the inspiration for the series, which was born from his real-life trolling of his real-life father. "It's about a father-son dynamic that's very relatable, but under a really specific lens. Which is a father who loves being the center of attention and his son who feels the exact opposite."

Unstable is "not just a son making fun of a dad," the elder Lowe told Tudum. "It's a very specific type of son making fun of a very specific type of dad. And what we realized was that the dad had to be a known figure, has to be generally liked in the world, which really frustrates the son when he sees the dad acting like a buffoon. I didn't want to play an actor. I didn't want to play a president. But you gotta play somebody who's out there in the world. Right now, there's nothing more current than a tech billionaire."

Unstable season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.