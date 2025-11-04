Netflix Users Have Just Days Left Before the Streamer Loses One of the Best Sitcoms of the 2000s

From The Office to Modern Family, Arrested Development, and more, the 2000s were a pivotal moment for sitcoms, and now Netflix subscribers are running out of time to binge-watch one of the best sitcoms from the era. As November arrived over the weekend, the streamer added tons of TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, but it’s making room for all of the new additions by getting rid of a few existing streaming titles, and a great sitcom is next on the list.

Netflix subscribers only have a few more days to watch Reba, the Reba McEntire-led sitcom that centered around a single mom navigating life after her husband leaves her for his pregnant dental hygienist. All 127 episodes of the series, which aired on The WB and The CW for six seasons from 2001 until 2007, are scheduled to stop streaming on Netflix on November 6th. The complete series has been streaming on Netflix since May 2024 but is now departing the platform as its streaming license expires.

Reba Was a Definitive Sitcom of the 2000s

The 2000s was a great period for sitcoms and an era marked by transformation within the genre, and Reba perfectly exemplified the time. Airing during a period when shows were moving away from traditional nuclear families and to more nontraditional family structures, the sitcom challenged the traditional idea of a family with a realistic and heartwarming portrayal of an unconventional, blended family, featuring a divorced single mother navigating life with her ex-husband. The series tackled all of the messy real-life issues that came with it, too, including divorce and infidelity, co-parenting, and the day-to-day dynamics of a blended family, as well as other poignant issues like teen pregnancy.

More than just challenging stereotypes and focusing on a chosen family theme, Reba owes some of its longevity to its standout cast, including McEntire, who proved to be a natural comedic actress, and Melissa Peterman. The series is also famously remembered for its theme song, “I’m a Survivor,” which will be stuck on a loop in your head long after you watch the show. The series is an absolute roller coaster of emotions that will have you laughing and crying all within the span of a single episode, and its episodic format and engrossing storyline make it an easy binge-watch.

Where to Stream Reba After It Leaves Netflix?

After Reba leaves Netflix, fans of the sitcom will still be able to stream it on other platforms. All six seasons of the show are available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+, and aren’t currently scheduled to depart either platform in the near future. The series is also available on VOD.

As for what Netflix subscribers can watch after Reba leaves, there’s no shortage of options. November 1st brought a massive lineup of new-to-Netflix titles, including Broadchurch Seasons 1-3, the Back to the Future trilogy, Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8, and Paddington 2, among numerous others.

