Netflix Users Have Less Than A Week To Watch An Underrated Crime Drama (& Succession Fans Will Love It)

Succession fans still looking for a new guilty pleasure crime drama after the HBO series ended in 2023 only have a few days left to binge an underrated show on Netflix. Netflix has been the streaming home of a massively underrated crime drama for the past two years, but that is all set to end next week. As the streaming giant continues to add new titles to its library, one show is about to exit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carl Weber’s crime family drama The Family Business is scheduled to leave Netflix later this month. On October 24th, all four seasons currently available on the platform, consisting of 42 episodes, will exit. The series premiered on BET in 2018, the same year as Succession, and centers around the Duncans, a family who leads a secret double life. By day, they are an upstanding family who run a thriving car dealership. But by night, they lead a criminal empire. The series is based on Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series and stars Ernie Hudson and Valarie Pettiford.

Why Is the Family Business Leaving Netflix?

As with most cases, The Family Business’ upcoming departure likely boils down to licensing agreements. The Family Business is not a Netflix original, meaning the streamer has to license the rights to stream content from other studios and networks. When those agreements expire, titles are removed from the platform. In recent years, BET stopped licensing to Netflix in a shift to consolidate its programming on its own streaming service, BET+. As a result many BET titles have been pulled from Netflix. The Family Business was among a select few that remained streaming through a temporary exception, which seems to be near expiration.

That doesn’t make the loss of The Family Business an easier blow, especially for fans of crime dramas like Succession. Just like that HBO series, The Family Business is a compelling drama focused on a wealthy, dysfunctional family’s fight for control of a business empire. BET’s drama takes a more soap opera tone, centering on a more sensationalized and high-stakes story that features everything from rival cartels to kidnappings, scornful exes and more. The high-drama of the show make it a great guilty pleasure show and one that is perfect to binge-watch.

Where To Stream the Family Business After It Leaves Netflix

The Family Business is disappearing from Netflix, but it’s not leaving streaming altogether. In addition to VOD, the series is currently available on two other platforms. Paramount+ streams the first three seasons, while BET Plus is the streaming home for all five seasons.

The hit show, which holds an overall 83% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, with its most recent season scoring an 86% audience score, is already gearing up for another season. The Family Business Season 6 is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on BET+ on October 23rd, followed by new episodes weekly after that. The show’s future beyond the upcoming season remains unconfirmed.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!