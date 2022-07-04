William Shatner Has a Show in the Netflix Top 10 as Stranger Things Reigns in Top Spot

Just days after the debut of the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2, the sci-fi series is understandably dominating the Netflix charts, with part of the series' popularity being due to its many mysterious storylines. Clearly Netflix fans can't get enough of bizarre events and experiences, which has seen the William Shatner-hosted series The UnXplained climbing the Netflix charts, given that each episode explores a real-world event that is stranger than fiction. Many Netflix viewers are even being recommended to dive into The UnXplained when they finish Stranger Things, which is surely helping increase the show's popularity.

The History Channel describes The UnXplained, "From the producers of Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island comes The UnXplained, a one-hour, non-fiction series that explores the world's most fascinating, strange, and inexplicable mysteries. Hosted and executive produced by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal) each episode will feature compelling contributions from scientists, historians, witnesses, and experiencers -- each seeking to shed light on how the seemingly impossible actually can happen. From mysterious structures (like Florida's Coral Castle) and so-called 'evil' places (like the cursed 'White City' of Honduras) to strange creatures and bizarre rituals, The UnXplained will explore subjects that have mystified mankind for centuries."

The series kicked off in 2019 and has earned four seasons, the most recent of which wrapped up just last month. It's currently unknown if there will be a fifth season of the series, though if the show maintains its popularity on the streaming service, it could result in fan support earning it another entry.

For fans of the unknown, Netflix also has its own series that explores a variety of bizarre incidents with an all-new take on Unsolved Mysteries. The new take on the beloved investigation series launched in 2020 and earned two seasons, with a third season confirmed to be on the way.

Franchise co-creator Terry Meurer confirmed that new episodes are expected to debut later this year.

"I can say that it is coming out this year. I think I can get away with that. We're sworn to secrecy," Meurer confirmed to ComicBook.com. "Netflix would have my head, literally. Volume 3 will be coming out this year, and we've got some great stories included in that, as well."

