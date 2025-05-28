Netflix’s Biggest Zombie Original Has Big News For Its Return With Season Two

Fans of the undead have plenty of options when it comes to consuming zombie media, with new movies and television series focusing on the walking dead rising from the grave at a steady clip. The Walking Dead, Black Summer, and Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead being only a few examples of properties that are available on Netflix alone. While these zombie franchises were big in their own right, many fans have been waiting years for a big undead show to make its return. All Of Us Are Dead was confirmed for a second season all the way back in 2022 and it appears as though cameras are set to roll soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who might need a refresher, or an introduction, on All Of Us Are Dead, the South Korean zombie show debuted on Netflix in 2022. Taking place mostly within the walls of a high school, a science experiment goes awry as most of the student body is transformed into the walking undead. In a struggle to survive, those who were able to dodge the virus were forced to band together and work toward escaping their school while also learning to put past grudges to bed. According to a new report online, All Of Us Are Dead’s long-awaited second season will begin filming this summer, so fans waiting to see what the future holds for the undead won’t be waiting for years.

All Of Us Are Dead Speedbumps

Netflix

While many fans might be thrilled to learn that All Of Us Are Dead will return for a second season, this doesn’t mean that everything is smooth sailing for the zombie series. Initially, the Netflix project had revealed that South Korean actress Roh Yoon-seo, an actress/model best known for her work in series like The Frog and Black Knight, was in talks to join the series. Unfortunately, the plans fell through apparently and no word has been revealed regarding the fate of her potential character.

All Of Us Are Dead returning for a second season should be no surprise if you look at the original success the horror series saw when it landed on Netflix. Not only did the show become the third-highest non-English television series for the streaming service, it grew to become the sixth-highest-watched television show on Netflix at the time. In the first twenty-eight days of release, All Of Us Are Dead was streamed for a stagger 536.39 million hours, showing that this zombie series had serious legs.

The Walking Dead’s Competition

Most zombie media these days will at least be slightly compared to The Walking Dead, especially if the undead arrive in the form of a television series. Despite the AMC franchise bringing its main series to a close, it has continued via new spin-offs that also are finding their way to Netflix. While All Of Us Are Dead might not be as big as The Walking Dead, it could well be on its way.

Want to see what the future holds for all members of the undead? Follow along with ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on All Of Us Are Dead and every property expanding on zombie lore.

Via What’s On Netflix