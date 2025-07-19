Marvel Movie Stars’ New Show Smashes to the Top of Netflix’s Streaming Chart Immediately

Netflix’s new murder mystery miniseries Untamed, which stars a number of Marvel movie actors, has quickly risen to the top of the streaming charts in both the United States and internationally. The meteoric rise comes just days after it was first released on July 17th. It features Eric Bana, Sam Neill, and Wilson Bethel as part of the cast, all of whom have spent time in Marvel properties over the last two decades or so, although Bana was not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he appeared in 2003 film Hulk.

The trio of stars may not be entirely familiar to fans of the MCU. Bana portrayed the Hulk in the 2003, which released before the 2008 reboot that acted as one of the catalysts for the MCU. Meanwhile, Sam Neill had a minor role in Thor: Ragnarok, playing an actor who performs as Odin in a play, and Bethel has been the man behind the character of Bullseye in Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again.

A joint collaboration between Warner Bros. Television and Netflix, Untamed is a drama series that focuses on the death of a young woman in Yosemite National Park who has died under suspicious circumstances after an apparent fall while climbing. Bana stars as Kyle Turner, a National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) special agent who is investigating the death. Neill’s role is chief park ranger Paul Souter and Bethel plays wildlife management officer Shane Maguire.

Untamed was created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, with the former also penning the scripts for The Revenant and Twisters. It reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. charts and has risen to No. 4 globally, while attracting plenty of plaudits from critics and viewers. All six episodes of the show are now available to watch, with each lasting between 42 and 51 minutes.

It has been a big week for Netflix, with the streaming giant involved in a number of major news stories. On July 16th, the teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things was released, giving fans a glimpse of the conclusion to the hit sci-fi series. The season will premiere on November 26th with the first of three volumes, with the second dropping on December 25th, and the final episode releasing on December 31st.

Netflix also revealed this week that it is adapting the highly popular video game franchise Assassin’s Creed as a live-action television series. The property was previously made into a 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender to mixed success in terms of box office and critical reception. Roberto Patino (Westworld and Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo and Homecoming) will lead the series as showrunners.

Untamed is streaming now on Netflix.