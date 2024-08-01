Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 Confirmed in New Teaser

To kickstart August, Netflix has confirmed the return of their annual Geeked Week, a days-long event where they showcase new footage from upcoming shows and movies and make brand new announcements for their franchises that fans can’t get enough of. In the video confirm 2024’s Geeked Week, Netflix teased the event with footage form Wednesday, Sandman, Squid Game, One Piece, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Black Mirror, and more. Netflix has confirmed that just like last year, the fourth annual Geeked Week will kick off the week September 16, the week will end with an in-person fan event in Atlanta on Thursday, September 19. In addition Netflix confirmed this year’s event will marks the first time that they’ll be focusing on series, film and games at a live fan event.

2023’s Geeked Week was spread across four days with the first day focusing on The Umbrella Academy, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, and Avatar: The Last Airbender among others, on day 2 last year Netflix shifted focus to 3 Body Problem, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Blood of Zeus, with day 3 bringing fans Damsel, Dead Boy Detectives, and Terminator: The Anime Series. The final day of Geeked Week last year was all about Zach Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far Netflix has not confirmed what’s on the agenda for this year’s version but based on the above footage in the teaser video we can gather announcements are on the way for the highly-anticipated second season of Wednesday, the return of Sandman, and seemingly the upcoming new episodes of Black Mirror. Furthermore, Zach Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods season 1 is set to arrive that very week, so the series will no doubt get the spotlight at some point. With Geeked Week 2024 culminating in a live event in Atlanta, fans eager to make an educated guess will no doubt realize that the Georgia capital is the filming location for Stranger Things, which could very well be a major focal point of that final day.

Other high profile projects that could get teased, or showcase a first look at Geeked Week 2024 are the upcoming The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep anime movie, Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, The Platform 2, and the anime series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Netflix hasn’t confirmed this just yet, but with Geeked Week 2024 right around the corner it’s only a matter of time.