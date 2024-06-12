Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods Reveals Official Release Date

Twilight of the Gods finally has a release date for the Zack Snyder animated series. Netflix put out an amazing reel teasing the show's premiere on September 19. Twilight of the Gods has been a part of some of the other Netflix promotion for their upcoming slate. Older animation fans have been looking for more information on what Snyder and the streamer have planned. Norse mythology, and really any mythology at all, has been a fascination for the Rebel Moon director. So, getting to depict character like Thor and Loki with an edge is something that appealed to the creative team.

Another big draw for Twilight of the Gods is the fact that the violence in the series is palpable. Adult animation can sometimes mean sitcoms or ensemble pieces that investigate internal family dynamics. Twilight of the Gods delves into those realms. But, it's also carrying a very sharp broadsword into battle. There's a throwback, almost storybook feel to footage featured in the announcement video. It echoes a time of legends and honor that might appeal to people who are coming off of their binging of Vikings or programs like that. If any of that sounds interesting to you, go ahead and check out the new footage right here for yourself!

What Happens In Twilight Of The Gods?

(Photo: Netflix)

Luckily for fans, Netflix previewed the upcoming series: "Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, SIGRID and LEIF survive a wrath of terror from THOR, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons."

"Featuring the voices of Sylvia Hoeks as SIGRID, Stuart Martin as LEIF, Rahul Kohli as EGILL, Paterson Joseph as LOKI, Jamie Clayton as SEID-KONA, Pilou Asbæk as THOR, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as HERVOR, Kristofer Hivju as ANDVARI, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as THYRA, John Noble as ODIN, and Peter Stormare as ULFR, among others."

Twilight of the Gods Teases Spectacular Animation

(Photo: Netflix)

Clearly, Netflix is proud of the finished show. Twilight of the Gods fits in nicely with Arcane and their other heavy-hitters who might enjoy action in their animation. (Castlevania fans nod their head in approval!) Last week, press attended a massive Netflix Next Animation event. ComicBook heard Snyder discuss the passion that went into making this series a reality. It's been a long time coming.

"Twilight of the Gods was a show that we've been working on for quite some time — years in the making actually," Snyder teased. "I've always been obsessed with Norse mythology. I love mythology in general, and so the idea of actually being able to dig into this rich tapestry of heroes and gods was an incredible opportunity for both of us. And this show is really a story. It's a story about love and revenge, and it just takes us across this massive and beautiful landscape."

Do you like what you've seen from Twilight of the Gods? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!