Netflix’s Returning Comedy Is an Instant Streaming Success, but It’s Shockingly Dividing Audiences

When a hit television series gets renewed, it’s almost a guarantee that the new season will be something of a success. Viewers are eager to find out what’s next and that generally means that fans will tune in when the new season debuts. However, that sort of enthusiasm doesn’t necessarily mean fans are happy — and that’s something Netflix is finding out. The streamer’s comedy Nobody Wants This made its return for Season 2 last week, but while the new season is already at the top of the charts, fan response is deeply mixed.

The Adam Brody and Kristen Bell starring romantic comedy returned for Season 2 on Netflix on October 23rd, picking up where Season 1 left off with Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody) navigating their relationship while also navigating issues of faith — Noah is a rabbi while Joanne is an agnostic unsure if she wants to convert to Judaism for Noah. Season 1 of the series was a huge success, both critically and with audiences, but while Nobody Wants This is back on top of the charts with Season 2, the critical response is much more muted and viewership is down as well. The most telling metric, however, is the audience response.

Fans Aren’t Sure They Want Nobody Wants This Season 2

While Season 1 of Nobody Wants This had an 85% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 has seen that rating drop dramatically. The series is currently sitting at a dismal 59% with audiences. While there are viewers who very much enjoyed the season, most acknowledged that Season 2 wasn’t as good as the first. Others, however, were far more critical.

Many views felt that Season 2 was mostly Season 1 all over again, just not done as well. A frequent complaint from viewers thus far has been that the characters hadn’t really progressed beyond where they were left in Season 1, that the new season felt incoherent and had bad pacing. Others felt like Nobody Wants This had run out of ideas and others were frustrated that it seemed like Joanne and Noah had each become weirdly problematic in their own ways. While there has been a wide range of critiques, one thing has been fairly consistent among those who were displeased with the season: Season 1 of the series was better.

Will Nobody Wants This Get a Third Season?

At this point, it’s not clear if Nobody Wants This will get a third season. Without getting into spoilers, Season 2 does end in a place where the story can easily continue for a third season. That said, the dip in viewership as well as the less enthusiastic audience response to Season 2 might be enough to convince Netflix to end Noah and Joanne’s journey here. That said, Netflix UK’s UI briefly noted that another season of the series was coming. It’s since been removed. Additionally, Bell herself has suggested that the writer’s room for the series is already working on a third season, though she also noted that a third season wasn’t guaranteed. It’s also worth noting that while fans are divided, critics did give Season 2 a positive response — the series is sitting at 77% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given that Nobody Wants This just dropped its second season, Netflix might not announce their plans for the series right away so fans — and critics — will just have to wait to find out Noah and Joanne’s fate.

Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.



