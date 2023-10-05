New ABC Series Delivers Record-Breaking Streaming Numbers on Hulu

ABC's newest television series is apparently a bonafide hit — both on the network, and streaming on Hulu. According to newly-released metrics, the series premiere of The Golden Bachelor has broken a number of records for Hulu, as it earned 1.76 million views in the Live+3 metrics from Nielsen. This not only makes the episode the highest-rated premiere on Hulu for any series in The Bachelor franchise, but ABC's best series premiere ever on Hulu.

The episode has reportedly already earned a total of 7.70 million total multiplatform viewers in less than a week since its debut.

What Is The Golden Bachelor About?

The Golden Bachelor follows Gerry Turner, a charming 72-year-old patriarch from Indiana, is the first Golden Bachelor, showcasing that love stories only get better with age. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the Warner Bros Unscripted Television television series is exec produced by Andrew Frank, Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland and Jason Ehrlich. The spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has been in the works since January of 2020, but production kept getting delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The women and I are committed to showing the world that you still have energy and vitality in your 60s and 70s," Turner said in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times. "And guess what? You get a lot of wisdom. Some of us aren't smart, but we've seen a lot of stuff. That's a theme that I hope gets carried through the show... It's a huge responsibility, but also an easy responsibility to carry out. It cuts through a lot of the garbage that may be necessary or appear to be necessary to a younger generation."

Why Did The Bachelor Creator Leave?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss would be exiting the franchise after twenty-one years. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, and longtime executive producer Bennett Graebner have stepped in as the franchise's executive producers and showrunners. While Fleiss has reportedly not been involved with the day-to-day operations of the franchise in nearly a decade, he is regarded to be the creative force behind The Bachelor, as well as an executive producer on its spinoffs The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor: Winter Games.

"First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity," Fleiss said in a statement at the time. "I wish them a long and happy life together. I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years. They've found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightning in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue."

