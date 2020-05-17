Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg Counts Down the Days Until Premiere with Season 7 Photos

✖

The final Agents of SHIELD premiere is less than two weeks away! On May 27th, fans will finally get to see the first episode of the Marvel series' final season, and the show's cast is getting us extra hyped. Clark Gregg, who will be playing an LMD (life model decoy) version of Coulson in the new season after spending last year as the devious Sarge, took to Instagram yesterday to share some photos from the show. So far, we know at least part of the season will take place in 1931 thanks to the team's new time-traveling capabilities. That means most all Gregg's photos feature the cast in some classic clothes.

“Just 11 days until the time traveling madness of #agentsofshield season 7,” Gregg teased. Many fans commented on the post, clearly excited: “Looking forward to SHIELD traveling back in time,” @bigdog1697 wrote. “I am sooooOoOooOo excited!! You guys look so good there!!,” @andrypresh added. “Can that time-traveling madness make the 11 days go by faster?,” @baileegoettig joked. “Can't wait. Just started (rewatching) Season 5 today. I remember my mind-melting trying to figure out what was going on. This season will probably do the same!!,” @thenatealexander replied. You can check out Gregg’s images in the post below:

While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be some time travel and the return of Hydra, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, multiple teasers, and a full trailer featuring a clip. We also know that the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced this week that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. The show will also see an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.

As for other guest appearances, fans are holding out hope that there will be some surprise returns from other classic Agents of SHIELD characters. Unfortunately, we already know Adrianne Palicki will not be showing up again as Bobbi Morse, but there are still plenty of other appearances to hope for. While the hypothetical return of Brett Dalton (Grant Ward) is heavily debated among the fandom, we're hoping he shows up one more time on the series.

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

