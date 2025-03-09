Bluey Releases Hilarious New Short While Wait for Season 4 Continues

Play video

We have no idea if or when we’ll be able to watch a new season of Bluey, with the future of the show seemingly up in the air following the conclusion of Season 3. There’s a feature-length Bluey movie on the way in 2027 and the first wave of highly anticipated LEGO sets coming this summer, but the wait for news on a fourth season continues. Fortunately, Ludo is making the wait a little easier with a new release, giving fans of Bluey something to be excited about in the meantime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Saturday, the official Bluey YouTube channel released a brand new short, or “Bonus Bit,” featuring the beloved Heeler dad, Bandit. The short is just over a minute long, around the same length as the Minisodes that were released on Disney+, and shows Bandit giving an archeology presentation at work. You can watch the entire short in the video at the top of the page.

The funniest part of the “Archeology” short comes at the very end, when Bandit’s sophisticated presentation on a discovered bone from the “first dog to walk on hind legs” concludes with the Heeler falling prey to his instincts and biting into the bone.

“Archeology” is the first short released from Bluey since the last batch of Bluey Minisodes debuted on Disney+ back at the end of last year. It’s unclear at this point if the short is the first of a planned rollout or simply a one-off situation. It could be that there are several of these already completed, and Ludo is going to steadily release them to fill time while there’s no other Bluey in the works.

The Bluey series is on a hiatus for the foreseeable future, but there is clearly still some kind of work at least being planned for the show. After the Bluey movie was announced, creator Joe Brumm revealed that he would be leaving the series in order to work full-time on the film. The fact that there was a team for him to leave indicates that there are folks still putting time into the series, that the whole team isn’t focusing all of their attention on the movie.

That alone should offer some hope that the Bluey series will continue, even though the lack of news can feel a little frustrating. Bluey has been one of the most-watched TV shows around the globe for a couple of year now, so it the odds of a return have always felt extremely likely.