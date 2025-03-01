LEGO Bluey Sets Officially Unveiled at Toy Fair 2025

Back in January, LEGO officially announced a partnership with BBC Studios that will see sets inspired by the wildly popular animated TV series Bluey come to life for young fans. At the time, they teased six LEGO Bluey sets for 2025, and now five of those sets have been officially revealed thanks to Toy Fair 2025.

Specifically, the sets are focused on the LEGO 4+ and LEGO DUPLO lineups with the launch of LEGO DUPLO Bluey Ice Cream Trip with Bluey, LEGO DUPLO Bluey, LEGO Bluey Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe, LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Beach & Family Car Trip and LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Family House. A full breakdown of the sets can be found below, and you’ll be able to get your orders in starting on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at LEGO. The sets are also expected to be available on Amazon.

LEGO DUPLO Bluey: Bluey’s Family House with Memory Game (10459) / $69.99: “Welcome to the Heeler family home where Bluey’s waiting to play. First toddlers build the house and act out Heeler family life. Then the memory games begin! Parents hide items and figures behind the windows of the house. Toddlers twist the spinner to see which paired items they need to find. To make the match, they open the windows and use memory skills to remember where their pair is hiding.”

LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Family House (11203) / $69.99: “Step inside Bluey’s iconic home! Start in the playroom with the cool kiwi rug and role-play food stall. At the top of the house is Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom, where Chattermax sits waiting. Can you spot the Queen’s throne? There are many rooms to explore, including Mum and Dad’s bedroom and the kitchen. In the backyard, under the tree, are snacks, a BBQ and a balloon to play ‘keepy uppy’ with.”

LEGO DUPLO Bluey Ice Cream Trip with Bluey (10458) / $29.99: “Jump in the Heeler family car and join Bluey and Dad on a trip to buy ice cream. Preschoolers develop color-sorting skills and learn to recognize numbers as they match scoop colors with the flavors at the ice cream stand. Just like in the Bluey TV episode, they get a choice of mango, strawberry or chocolate. Or, if Dad’s being generous, they can have all 3!”

LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Beach & Family Car Trip (11202) / $29.99: “Pack the car for a fun day at the beach with Bluey, Bingo and Mum! Choose a nice spot under the palm tree, splash on the sunscreen, then it’s time to play! Bluey buries her legs in sand to make a mermaid tail and Bingo builds a sandcastle (it’s so good, a crab makes it its home!) while Chilli, Bluey’s mum, relaxes under the parasol. Grab an ice cream from the cooler, then… who’s ready for surfing?”

LEGO Bluey Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe (11201) / $19.99: “Join Bluey and Chloe at the playground. Bluey climbs the ladder to the top of the tower, looks through the telescope, then whooshes down the slide. Chloe jumps from plant to plant, then races to join Bluey on the seesaw. Next, the friends take turns sitting on the revolving pelican. Hold on tight! Then it’s time for drinks and cupcakes (yum!), before getting back to the playground fun.”

You can keep up with more LEGO releases from Toy Fair and beyond right here at Comicbook. Here's what LEGO and the BBC had to say about the partnership:

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring together the worlds of LEGO Play and Bluey with the team at BBC Studios. It’s been a long time coming and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike. Just like the LEGO brand, the Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the LEGO brand values and mission.” said Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, Head of Preschool at the LEGO Group.

Julie Kekwick, Head of Licensing Hardlines Consumer Products at BBC Studios added: “W e’re thrilled to partner with the LEGO Group for Bluey! We believe that LEGO Bluey products will offer families a fantastic new way to engage with beloved characters and stories from the hit animated series, cultivating even more imaginative play inspired by the Heelers”

A Bluey Movie Is Also On The Way

If you’re unfamiliar with Bluey, you probably don’t have kids. It’s undoubtedly the most popular children’s show on the planet, which is why a feature film was recently greenlit for 2027. Unfortunately, this news also comes with a bit of uncertainty about the future of the series beyond Season 3. Bluey creator Joe Brumm published a letter announcing that he would be leaving the series to focus on the movie:

“I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last. This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, The Sign will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such,” Brumm wrote in the letter.

A description of the series reads: “Bluey follows a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.” The show streams on Disney+ in the U.S.