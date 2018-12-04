New ‘Deadly Class’ Trailer Released

With SYFY having just launched Nightflyers, the network has turned its attention to its next big show, an adaptation of Rick Remender and Wes Craig’s Deadly Class.

The show, which debuted at New York Comic Con in October, has a new trailer out today and snazzy press kits sent out to various reporters covering the geek space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out above.

Deadly Class was ordered to series in September 2017 after Syfy ordered a pilot of the show earlier last year. The show is set to be executive produced by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The comic was adapted for television by comic creator Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott (Bionic Woman).

The show will be an adaptation of Remender’s comic for Image Comics. The series follows Marcus Lopez as he goes from being homeless to his enrollment in a school of assassins. The academy — which is made up of children of various mob bosses and mass murderers — is lead by a character named Master Lin.

“Deadly Class is one of the more twisted coming-of-age stories we’ve ever read,” Joe Russo said in a first look video over the summer. “It does an amazing job of exploring teenage years and the sense of alienation that you feel. The first time we read the book we were blown away. That’s why we’re standing here working on the show.”

“Fans of the comic book are going to be delighted. Deadly Class is authentic, honest, and brutal. The threats are real,” Remender added.

Anthony Russo continues, “There’s a mix of a lot of different sensibilities spanning everything from our more intense action work in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to like some of our more absurdist sensibilities.”

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, Deadly Class is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions, Deadly Class stars Wadsworth, Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval.

The series will premiere on January 16.