Save Up To 30% On Two Upcoming ‘Firefly’ Blu-ray Releases

The Firefly merchandising machine is definitely still flying, which is why fans have two new options for owning the series and the Serenity film on Blu-ray - and they're both currently on sale.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

(Photo: Amazon)

Firefly The Complete Series: 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition is currently available to pre-order for 15% off. The 4K Ultra HD version of Serenity is also available to pre-order for a whopping 31% off. Both are covered under Amazon's pre-order guarantee, so if the price drops between the date of purchase and the release dates (September and October respectively), you'll get the lowest price. Interested parties might as well lock the deal down while they can.

If you're a fan that doesn't currently own the series or the movie, pre-ordering these is a no-brainer - especially since they're both on sale. For those of you that do already have a previous release, you'll have to decide if the upgrades are worth it. I would say that a 4K Ultra HD version of Serenity is certainly compelling, but the 15th Anniversary edition of the Firefly series is another story. Beyond the fancy new packaging, the main draw of this set appears to be the addition of a Firefly poster and collectible character cards. As you'll see below (via Blu-ray.com), there doesn't appear to be any exciting new special features or (bafflingly) a 4K edition, so this set is a only a re-buy for the biggest Browncoats.