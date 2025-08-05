New Game of Thrones Replacement Show Confirms U.S. Streaming Release Plan

For eight years from 2011 until 2019, Game of Thrones dominated the TV landscape and swept awards shows. With memorable performances from its star-studded cast, compelling storylines, and brutal battles, HBO’s adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series established itself as one of the most successful TV shows in history, and its conclusion in 2019 left a vacancy on the small screen that no other series has managed to fill. Six years after the show wrapped its eight-season run, a new series that just might prove to be Game of Thrones’ best replacement yet is about to premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dubbed TV’s next answer to Game of Thrones, the Nikolaj Coster-Waldau-starring King and Conqueror, BBC and CBS Studios’ eight-part series based on William the Conqueror, has scored a U.S. distribution deal at Prime Video, Deadline reported. The series will find a home at HBO Max in several other territories after Paramount Global closed deals for the upcoming historical drama, which is set to launch in the United Kingdom later this month. A release date in the U.S. hasn’t been announced.

“King & Conqueror is a sweeping, cinematic drama with global appeal, and we’re thrilled to see such strong demand from leading platforms around the world,” Lisa Kramer, President of International Content Licensing at PGCD, said. “Compelling storytelling, exceptional cast, and bold creative vision make it a standout series that resonates across markets and cultures.”

Similar to the drama-filled and character-driven Game of Thrones, King and Conqueror promises to deliver family drama, epic battles, and a history-shaping storyline. The eight-part series is set during a pivotal historical moment in 11th-century England and stars Coster-Waldau, who portrayed Jaime Lannister in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, as William, Duke of Normandy alongside James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex. It is described by the studio as “the story of a clash that defined the future of a country — and a continent — for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea. Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.”

The series also stars Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck, Clémence Poésy as Matilda, Jean-Marc Barr as King Henry, Elliott Cowan as Sweyn, Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward, Oliver Masucci as Baldwin, Indy Lewis as Margaret, Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas, Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern, Ines Asserson as Judith, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada, and Léo Legrand as Odo.

King and Conqueror is created by created and written by Michael Robert Johnson. Baltasar Kormákur directed the premiere episode and executive produces. The series premieres in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, August 24th. It will find a streaming home on Prime Video in the U.S. at a later date.