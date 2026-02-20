New Godzilla Poster Teases Monarch’s Season 2 Villain

This month, the most popular kaiju in the world are once again taking the small screen by storm as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two hits Apple TV. While Godzilla and Kong will be taking center stage once again, promotional material for the MonsterVerse’s comeback has hinted at some big arrivals to its world. While nothing has been confirmed, a new poster for the season hints at what might be a new take on a Toho classic. Considering there have been decades of giant beasts that have yet to be brought to this North American take on the kaiju, there’s plenty to choose from.

Alongside bringing back the human members of Monarch, Godzilla and Kong are seen side-by-side with a tentacled threat seemingly being foreshadowed. While this doesn’t confirm that this new kaiju is a familiar face from the past, there is one big Toho beast that fits the bill. Biollante, first introduced in 1989’s Godzilla Vs. Biollante, is a hybrid monster that was made by injecting plant DNA into cells from the King of the Monsters. Considering that the MonsterVerse organization, Apex, has been meddling with the inner workings of kaiju, previously creating the technological nightmare Mechagodzilla, it could be possible that they are responsible for this new threat. We’re sure to find out, however, when the second season arrives on February 26th next week.

Monarch is Missing Monsters

Toho’s original monster universe, which first introduced kaiju enthusiasts to Godzilla has countless giant beasts that both threatened humanity and the King of the Monsters. While the MonsterVerse has already brought in characters like Mechagodzilla, King Ghidorah, and Rodan to name a few, it has also created original kaiju to stomp through the Hollow Earth. Shimo and Skar King were introduced as a part of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, shown as dark reflections of Kong and Godzilla, proving that the Hollywood take on the monstrous world can be original when it wants to.

As to whether or not this new kaiju is truly Biollante, the showrunners haven’t revealed anything regarding whether this ‘Zilla/plant fusion is hitting Apple TV this month. When we had the chance to chat with showrunners Matt Fraction and Chris Black, the dynamic duo had plenty of kaiju as a part of their wish list to bring to the MonsterVerse. The likes of Hedorah, Jet Jaguar, and more were mentioned by Black and Fraction, though neither had hinted at Biollante specifically.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters isn’t the only major story set to hit the MonsterVerse in the future. Next year, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is set to hit theaters, and while the villain of the film has yet to be confirmed, rumors are hinting toward a familiar extraterrestrial threat. “Space Godzilla” has been rumored to arrive as a giant threat to Kong and Godzilla alike, introducing a powerful doppelganger that is sure to look wild as a part of the MonsterVerse.

