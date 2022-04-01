New HBO Max Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

A brand new series from HBO Max arrived on the streaming service and in a rare move it has achieved a near impossible feat, universal praise and a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Julia, a new series inspired by the life of television chef Julia Child, premiered its first three episodes today and with it a 100% score on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are only eleven reviews for the show but all of them are positive which have an average rating of an 8.9 out of 10. The series marks the latest original show for HBO Max this year to achieve this feat too.

In their review, Variety‘s Caroline Framke wrote “There’s not a ton of conflict in that to drive the show forward, but as the millions who watched and loved The French Chef know, it’s a good time nonetheless.” The Boston Globe‘s Matthew Gilbert call the series “pleasant, easy to watch, and, of course, filled with delicious-looking food and the obsession with it;” while Paste Magazine‘s Amy Amatangelo praised series star Sarah Lancashire, calling it “transformative,” they added, “She inhabits Child so fully from her very specific accent, to the cadence of her speech to the absolute infectious joie de vivre in her interactions with others.”

Lancashire, best known for starring in Happy Valley, leads the cast which also includes David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet), Fran Kranz (The Cabin in the Woods) and Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald). Chris Keyser (The Society, Part of Five) serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb.

HBO Max’s official description for the series reads as follows: “Juliais inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. With three episodes now streaming, only five more remain and they’ll debut weekly on HBO Max. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.