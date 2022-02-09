Last week saw HBO Max debut the new season for their original sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and the Ridley Scott-produced series has reached an impressive benchmark, earning a perfect 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Only eleven reviews have been submitted for the series so far, but the new season’s rating marks a major leap from the first season which managed a 74% rating and a “Certified Fresh” distinction. The User Ratings for the new season on Rotten Tomatoes also mark an increase, jumping from 77% for season one to 89% for season two. The new season will need nine more reviews to earn the “Certified Fresh” bade, assuming those nine don’t tank the rating in total.

Awarding the series a 9.3 out of 10, Paste Magazine’s Allison Keene wrote that “There is simply nothing like Raised by Wolves on television. It’s sci-fi, but it also really leans into fantasy. It’s stocked with strange ideas and compelling performances, and has a keen sense of aesthetic.” In their review, Ben Ravers of IndieWire wrote: “Season 2 never risks becoming boring — the minimum requirement for any hourlong series. Collin and Salim alone should hold your attention.” You can see the full reviews by clicking here.

Fans of the series should be happy to know that long-term planning for the series is a key component, meaning more seasons are in the cards as long as the viewership keeps up.

“There is a master plan,” showrunner Aaron Guzikowski revealed to Screen Rant. “If you think of it as a house, the basic architecture, it’s pretty worked out. But, then as you kinda get into the rooms and the interior design of the whole thing that can change and a lot of times it starts to talk back to you. You’re seeing things and you’re like, ‘Wow, that actually is a lot more than I thought it would be, we should follow that and figure out where it goes.’ And that’s within, though, this kind of larger skeleton that does exist. So, I think you try to get the best of both where you have enough of a direction and a purpose where you don’t find yourself just slapping on an ending at the end and just ‘have a nice day.’ There is a grand plan behind it all.”

The first two episodes of Raised by Wolves season two are now streaming with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays.