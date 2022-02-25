New Netflix Series Premieres to 100% Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

It’s Friday and as Netflix is want to do, the streaming service has debuted a full season of an original new series today to close out the week and with it they’ve released something that has hit a rare feat, a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Vikings: Valhalla, a new historical action-drama series from Netflix, functions as a sequel to the long-running History Channel TV show and is set 100 years after the events of the series, and critics are loving it. As of this writing there are only thirteen reviews for the TV show but the series has a coveted 100% perfect rating on the review aggregator.

A critical consensus for the series isn’t yet available on the site but here’s what some critics are saying. The AV Club‘s Dennis Perkins awarded the series a B- and calls it “a crisp and often very entertaining re-skinning of the Vikings franchise that could use a little more of Vikings‘ often messy ambition;” with The Hollywood Reporter writing: “Even if Valhalla never quite reaches the heights of the Vikings mothership, the show it settles into becoming is pretty strong and satisfying on its own. Compared to the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for the original History Channel series, only two of the six seasons from the show managed to nab a 100% rating with Vikings season 6 and Vikings season 3 also earning the perfect score.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter, Vikings: Valhalla is executive produced and showrun by Jeb Stuart. The series also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

For those unaware the full description for the series from Netflix reads as follows:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”

Vikings: Valhalla season one is now streaming in full on Netflix.